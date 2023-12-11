Clean-up after big rig fire near South Lake Tahoe blocks Highway 50

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – A big rig that caught fire has both directions of Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe closed Monday morning.

The scene is in front of the Lake Tahoe Airport along Lisa Maloff Way.

Scene of the fire. City of South Lake Tahoe

City of South Lake Tahoe officials said the fire has been put out, but cleanup efforts are still underway.

Due to the work, both eastbound and westbound directions of Highway 50 are closed by the airport. Officials said the roadway is expected to be open later in the morning.

Drivers should detour around the closure.