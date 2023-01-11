Classes to resume Wednesday in Stockton and Sacramento after storm-related closures

Watch CBS News
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Classes with resume Wednesday after weather-related closures, according to the Sacramento Unified School District.

Five campuses were closed: Success Academy, Sutterville Elementary, Pony Express Elementary, Rosa Parks, and John Morse Therapeutic Center.

Stockton Unified School District is also continuing classes after the District says it saw damage to more than half of its 54 schools. Power outages had affected their food supply but officials say schools will return to normal.

