Clarksburg couple recount harrowing experience before locals saved them from Maui fires

CLARKSBURG — A Yolo County couple vacationing in Maui was saved by locals minutes after wildfire set their car ablaze.

The couple from Clarksburg is thankful to be alive but more importantly to the family that saved them as they were stranded at a parking lot seeking shelter.

Don and Karen Clark recalled the moments to CBS Sacramento while rewatching video taken while they were stranded.

"We're still in this parking lot area, you keep trying to find new spots to go," Don said.

"Every now and again, you see these rush of embers, like 'oh, my gosh,' " Karen said.

The Clarks sought shelter at an outlet mall parking lot in an attempt to avoid the smoke, wind, and flames of the Maui fires. The event has now been declared the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii's history, with at least 80 people dead as of Friday night and that number expected to rise.

Don and Karen were staying in Kaanapali, which is north of Lahaina.

"We lost power. We knew because of the winds, we lost power for the day," Karen said. "So we thought, 'Oh let's go and enjoy our day elsewhere.' "

That's when they traveled south of Lahaina, seeing little danger and not expecting the fires would jump the stretch of the beach. As they were heading back to their stay, that was when they realized, "There's no flames at this point, but the smoke is getting worse," Don said.

Following detour after detour, and then within moments of seeking shelter at the parking lot, the Clarks were rescued by a local family.

"They saw our car on fire," Don said.

"They let us get in with them," Karen said. "That was very ... they saved our lives."

The Clarks say that if it wasn't for the family that saved their lives and the local workers providing them help with calls, it would be a very different story.

