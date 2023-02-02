Civil rights activists demand reform after Tracy police shooting involves teen

TRACY – Activists are rallying around a teenager shot by police last Friday.

Bodycam footage shows Officer Carlos Ramirez responding to a fight between a 17-year-old and his family. The video shows there is a language barrier with someone failing to sit down as ordered.

When the teen gets off the bike and fails to comply with orders to drop a large knife, Ofc. Ramirez shot him twice.

Now, groups working closely with the Muslim community are asking why?

"We believe that the officer should have used other actions – other actions other than potentially deadly force to ensure the safety of all those involved," said Reshad Noorzay, director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) for Sacramento Valley and Central California.

CAIR and supporters of the family stood outside city hall Wednesday calling for reform.

Some of the demands from the civil rights activists include improving de-escalation strategies and the use of non-lethal force while implementing cultural-sensitive training.

"The teenage boy who was shot on Friday arrived to this country two months ago with his family from Afghanistan," said Sukaina Hussain, deputy executive director of CAIR of the region, who read from a prepared statement by the family's attorney.

Activists say his family escaped life-threatening circumstances as a result of their service to the U.S. government. They revealed Friday's police shooting has further traumatized the family.

While it is unclear what led to the family dispute, mental health groups say resettlement can come with pain and a struggle to accept support.

"Our communities do not ask for help right away. They wait until the divorce occurs or the suicide happens. The child runs away and it's just too late," said Gulshan Yusufzai, executive director of MAS-Social Services Foundation which provides wellness and mental health services to Muslim communities.

Meanwhile, the police chief said Ofc. Ramirez acted within department protocol. The life-and-death moment has people divided.

"The guy should see, no matter what, you should not run towards the officer with a knife. You should know he's a law officer. No matter [whether] you speak the language or not speaking (sic) the language," said Abby Shokoor, a resident.

A woman who asked to remain anonymous said the outcome was not ideal.

"It's not good, right? The parents are in pain right now. Somebody's kids [are] hurting. It's very hard for the parents," she said.

The family attorney said the teen is recovering at the hospital after undergoing two surgeries.