Sacramento to streamline entertainment permits for small businesses

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento City Council is taking steps toward boosting the local economy. The council voted Tuesday to approve a fast and less expensive way for small businesses to obtain entertainment permits.

Under the current process, the permit requires an application fee of about $1,700. As part of the process, city staff must inspect the venue and make sure it's up to building code for fire, plumbing, electrical and zoning regulations.

If any of them don't meet the current city's standard, it must be addressed and require another round of inspections which could take months.

"We're adopting another type of entertainment permit that will allow some of our smaller businesses to provide entertainment without having to go through the same process as say a nightclub," nighttime economy manager Tina Lee-Vogt said.

So how does this amendment streamline the permit process?

Unlike larger venues, the amendment would only require small restaurants to meet zoning requirements and follow occupancy requirements set by the fire department.

That would mean fewer inspections, which would cut the cost of the application in half.

"So if staff isn't required to do as much work, we can reduce that work so that business owners aren't paying as much," Lee-Vogt said.

A statement from the Downtown Sacramento Partnership reads, in part:

"The limited entertainment permit proposal offers a valuable opportunity for businesses that aren't looking to do entertainment every day and on a much smaller scale a path to amplify their offerings to customers, create greater vibrancy, and importantly, support our local arts community."

This permit would not just apply to the downtown area but also to bars and restaurants throughout the city. The official amendment will be made in about two months.