"A massive undertaking": City officials continue discussions over plans to bring new zoo to Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — New details were unveiled Wednesday on plans to build a new zoo in Elk Grove. The facility would replace the current Sacramento Zoo site which is nearly 100 years old.

"This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities," said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen.

It's now been just over a year since the City of Elk Grove announced plans to bring a new zoo to town.

"We've made great progress over the last year on the design work," said Christopher Jordan, the director of the city's strategic planning and innovation division.

New images show just what the site could look like starting with a savanna at the main entrance featuring a giraffe feeding area.

The proposal calls for building the 65-acre campus on what is now vacant farmland along Kammerer Road – much larger than the zoo's current 15-acre location in Sacramento's William Land Park.

"Compared to similar metropolitan regions, it's vastly undersized," Jordan said.

The lack of space was a factor in the zoo closing its chimpanzee exhibit this month and moving the animals to facilities with larger enclosures.

Many people in Elk Grove are excited about having the new attraction come to town.

"I like the opportunity for children to have...it's a good experience for them to learn about the environment," said resident Gregory Uba.

Others have questions about the price tag and whether there will be any long-term economic benefit.

"I'm just wondering how much the dream's costing," resident Lynn Wheat said. "And of course we can get excited about it. It all comes down to money."

So what work still needs to be done to build a new zoo?

"It's a huge project between the infrastructure, the parking needs, the overall site design, operations consideration," Jordan said. "It's a massive undertaking."

The next updates are expected to come in January.

"We are working on the environmental impact report now and hope to have that document out for public review early next year," Jordan said.

A community open house will be held to show off the new zoo designs on November 4 at Miwok Elementary School.