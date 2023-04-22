Watch CBS News
City of Winters councilman Richard Casavecchia arrested

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WINTERS – A City of Winters councilman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence earlier in the month, police say.

The Winters Police Department says Richard Casavecchia was arrested back on April 2.

Casavecchia was initially arrested on charges of corporal injury on a spouse and false imprisonment, but police say the Yolo County district attorney has since added new charges.

According to the City of Winters website, Casavecchia was first elected back in November 2022. His term will expire in November 2026. 

First published on April 21, 2023 / 5:40 PM

