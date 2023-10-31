City of Stockton offers reimbursement to small businesses for broken windows

City of Stockton launches program to help businesses victimized by theft, vandalism

STOCKTON – Stockton business owners victimized by theft and vandalism may be getting a much-needed lifeline as the city launched a program to help with broken windows at small businesses.

The Martinizing Cleaners located near North Pershing Avenue and West March Lane has been in business for nearly 35 years. However, in the last year, it has been hit four times by burglars, owner Manish Jamnadas said.

The burglar in last week's incident only made off with a few cents while the business was left with an $800 bill.

It's a steep price for a small business, and now the City of Stockton wants to help owners going through similar experiences.

"Small businesses are faced with lots of challenges whether it's vandalism, rising cost, finding employees. So this is one small way the city can assist them," said Carrie Wright, the city's director of economic development.

Eligibility includes that businesses must be within the city limits, have an exterior broken window damaged on or after May 2, 2023, provide proof of window damage and repair; and verify there is no insurance payout.

The maximum grant is $800 per window and cannot exceed $2,000 per business location.

To make this funding possible, the city approved a one-time funding allocation of $250,000 from the city's general fund for the program.

The Downtown Stockton Alliance rolled out a similar program earlier this year. The main difference between the programs is downtown Stockton businesses can repeatedly apply for busted windows.

While businesses say they are grateful for the help, some say more needs to be done to curb crime.

"They need to do something more about the problem. This is just patchwork, like putting a band-aid on it. It's not doing anything," Jamnadas said.