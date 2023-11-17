City of Sacramento to open warming center this weekend for incoming weather

SACRAMENTO - With the incoming weather, the city of Sacramento is preparing to help people shelter from the storms.

The city is opening a warming center Friday night through Sunday morning at 1725 28th St. Pets are welcome on a leash or in an animal carrier.

The city is also opening its Outreach and Engagement Center at 3614 Auburn Blvd. at 5 p.m. It can accommodate up to 50 guests and pets are also accepted here.

Regional Transit will be giving free rides to both locations.

To see all the weather respite locations and information, you can call 2-1-1 or visit 211sacramento.org.