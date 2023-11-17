Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Sacramento to open warming center this weekend for incoming weather

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

City of Sacramento opens respite center ahead of weekend storm
City of Sacramento opens respite center ahead of weekend storm 00:46

SACRAMENTO - With the incoming weather, the city of Sacramento is preparing to help people shelter from the storms.

The city is opening a warming center Friday night through Sunday morning at 1725 28th St. Pets are welcome on a leash or in an animal carrier.

The city is also opening its Outreach and Engagement Center at 3614 Auburn Blvd. at 5 p.m. It can accommodate up to 50 guests and pets are also accepted here.

Regional Transit will be giving free rides to both locations.

To see all the weather respite locations and information, you can call 2-1-1 or visit 211sacramento.org.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 2:46 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.