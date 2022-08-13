Watch CBS News
City of Sacramento agrees to pay $1.7 million to parents of Stephon Clark

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento has agreed to pay the parents of Stephon Clark $1.7 million over the 2018 killing of Clark by Sacramento police officers.

"The decision to resolve the case through a negotiated agreement comes after careful consideration of all options," said City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood. "We believe this is the best path forward for all involved parties, including our community."

The $1.7 million is in addition to the $2.4 million awarded to Stephon's two children in 2019. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 6:29 PM

