City of Modesto boosts illegal fireworks fines ahead of July Fourth. Here's how much

MODESTO – With more than a month until the Fourth of July, the city of Modesto said it increased penalties for illegal fireworks violations.

A first fine for illegal fireworks is now $2,000 while a second fine within 36 months is $3,000. Subsequent violations within another 36-month window will be $4,000.

The city says manufacturing and selling illegal fireworks will be a $10,000 fine per violation.

"The City of Modesto takes the enforcement of illegal firework activity seriously and strongly encourages the residents of Modesto to celebrate responsibly and follow the laws to avoid being fined," the city said in a statement.

The city said the Modesto Police Department will be "strictly enforcing" illegal fireworks.

The city is also launching a "Don't Get Burned" campaign aimed at fireworks safety. The goal of the campaign is to educated residents on the potential risks of using fireworks, the consequences of using illegal fireworks and how to use legal fireworks ahead of the 4th of July celebration.

Fireworks with the California State Fire Marshal "Safe and Sane" seal are legal in Modesto from 9 a.m. on July 1 to 10 p.m. on July 4.

The city urges people to not use fireworks near dry grass or other flammable materials.

Any illegal fireworks use in Modesto can be reported by calling (209) 552-2470.