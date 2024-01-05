City of Dixon warning of potential door-to-door scam

DIXON - A potential door-to-door scam is making its way around the Dixon area, authorities warn.

The city of Dixon says that a group of people are going door-to-door offering to paint house numbers on the curb in exchange for donations to their church. However, the group hasn't shown proof donations are going to the church, nor have they shown a business or "peddler's license", which they are required to carry and produce on demand in the city.

Dixon urges residents unsure of the identity of people who come to their door not to engage with them and to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department.

Anyone with questions or concerns about this group can call the Dixon Police Department at 707-678-7070.