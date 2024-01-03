City of Davis looking for better ideas to light up streets

City of Davis looking for better ideas to light up streets

DAVIS — It's a battle of the bulbs in downtown Davis. The city is asking people to vote on the new lights they like the best.

Davis previously had twinkle-style decorative bulbs strung throughout the trees, but those were removed for maintenance last year. Now, the city is bringing new lights back and the intersection at 2nd and E Streets is the testing ground.

Three different kinds of lighting styles are in the running – each installed on a different side of the block.

On a corner at the aforementioned intersection, there is a string of LED bulbs strung through the trees. Across the street is the second option: a string of lights hanging from poles.

The final choice is laser beams projecting moving dots of light up into the trees.

Outdoor lighting in Davis is a political hot topic. In 1998, the city passed a dark-sky ordinance to protect stargazing. But the lack of lighting received more scrutiny following last year's fatal stabbing series.

Many people say the streets should be brighter.

"I was walking from the library just right now and it's kind of dark," one civilian said. "I actually cannot see very well or see the faces of people walking by."

The city says these new lights will primarily be for decorative purposes, but they could also offer additional safety for people out at night.

People are asked to vote in an online survey that runs through the end of the month.