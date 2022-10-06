Sacramento Homeless: City officials visiting encampments to talk new laws

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city and county crews are working to educate the area's homeless population on the recently approved camping ordinance.

The new rules, approved in August, went into effect last week but will be enforced in November.

The corner of 29th St. and F St. is one of several encampments community outreach crews visited Wednesday morning.

Crews are targeting encampments from X St. to F St. along the I-80 Business Loop.

Leaders with Sacramento's Community Outreach Program say their goal is to educate illegal campers about the new ordinance. In addition, the ordinance would require at least four feet of clearance on the sidewalk to allow people to walk by safely.

The city ordinance also amends the city code, which allows officers to move tents from public properties, like schools and government buildings.

If illegal campers do not comply, law and code enforcement will remove tents from the sidewalk. However, the city's community outreach program hopes it won't come to that.

"Occasionally, we bump into somebody who is more stubborn who believes they have the right to be there. In those cases, we do the work, and we let them know that ultimately there will be enforcement," Program Specialist Hezekiah Allen said.

Larger campsites will likely be taken down if they do not allow up to four feet of walking space. City crews will offer shelter or smaller tents.

"Eventually, they're going to have to figure out how to downsize or at least find a way to clear that four feet of space," Outreach Spokesperson Greg Fisherman said.