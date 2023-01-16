Watch CBS News
Citrus Heights shooting investigation leads to standoff, ends with arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS — An investigation into a shooting led to a standoff with Citrus Heights police.

According to a news release on Jan. 14, at roughly 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way. Some of the reports stated that the shooter shot a male, but it was not confirmed if the male was shot.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect indiscriminately pointing a handgun equipped with a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then ran back into an apartment.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, three people exited the apartment; two of them were not involved in the standoff, says police. 

The third person, the suspect, remained uncooperative and resisted arrest and was bit by a K9.

A short time later, treatment was given, and the suspect was transported to the Sacramento County Jail.

Through their investigation, police discovered spent shell casings and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found at the scene.

Officers did not locate any victims.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 4:05 PM

