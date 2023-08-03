Suspects in deadly Citrus Heights shooting arrested in Sierra County

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A man has died and two people are now under arrest after a late-night shooting in Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights police said, just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 7800 block of Sayonara Drive to investigate several reports of a shooting.

At the scene, a man was found in the street; he had been shot several times, officers said.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but police said he was later pronounced dead in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The name of the man killed has not been released by authorities.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. Police said there were several people seen running away from the area just after the shooting that were wanted for questioning. Detectives were also reviewing video surveillance of the scene.

On Thursday, Citrus Heights police announced that two suspects had been arrested in connection to the case. Both suspects, 19-year-old Anthony Murti and 28-year-old Richard Hernandez, were located in Sierra County.

Murti is facing a charge of murder while Hernandez is facing a charge of being an accessory after the fact.