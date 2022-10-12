Citrus Heights restaurant El Tapatio damaged in fire
CITRUS HEIGHTS – A fire damaged a popular Citrus Heights restaurant Wednesday morning.
The scene is at the El Tapatio restaurant along Sunrise Boulevard.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. and found a working fire.
It appears the fire damaged the front part of the restaurant. Flames also extended into part of the roof.
No injuries were reported.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
