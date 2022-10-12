Citrus Heights restaurant El Tapatio damaged in fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A fire damaged a popular Citrus Heights restaurant Wednesday morning.

The scene is at the El Tapatio restaurant along Sunrise Boulevard.

Metro Fire crews are controlling a fire at the El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights. Fortunately nobody was inside, and no injuries reported. An investigator will determine the cause and origin. pic.twitter.com/LM1GGoyEgL — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 12, 2022

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. and found a working fire.

It appears the fire damaged the front part of the restaurant. Flames also extended into part of the roof.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.