Citrus Heights police asking for help to locate missing man in danger
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Police in Citrus Heights are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who is considered at-risk.
Robert McDonald is considered to be in danger because of unspecified medical reasons, police say. He is described as caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, and was last seen walking around in a white shirt and blue jeans. In his photo, he appears to have light brown thinning hair.
If you see him, you're asked to call police at (916) 727-5500.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.