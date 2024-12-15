Thief outstanding after driving stolen truck through Citrus Heights JCPenney, taking jewelry

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A search is on for a suspect who drove a stolen vehicle into a JCPenney store in Citrus Heights, stole jewelry and took off out the other side of the store, police said.

Around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from a security guard at Sunrise Mall about a burglary at the JCPenney store. But when they arrived no one was found in the store.

Police said the suspect drove a black Chevy Silverado through the store, toward the jewelry department. The suspect then stole an unknown amount of jewelry and drove off crashing through another exit, police said.

The vehicle was later found south of city limits. Police said they determined it was stolen from the Roseville Auto Mall early Sunday morning or late Saturday night.

Police are still searching for a suspect, saying they only saw one person exit the truck in surveillance footage. No description was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.