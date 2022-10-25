Watch CBS News
Christmas tree permits for Lake Tahoe Basin only available in person for 2022

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — People planning to get a Christmas tree this year from the Lake Tahoe Basin area will have to get a permit in person this year. 

The forest service office is making the permits available at their offices in South Lake Tahoe on Nov. 14. 

Last year, permits were offered online and sold out in less than an hour. 

First published on October 25, 2022 / 7:09 AM

