2 dogs dead, woman in critical condition after Christmas Eve North Highlands house fire

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Six people are now without a home after an artificial Christmas tree sparked a fire on Christmas Eve.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at about 2 a.m., fire crews arrived at a home in North Highlands and encountered heavy fire conditions.

Firefighters were able to rescue a woman. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition with serious burns.

Unfortunately, two dogs died in the fire.  

Investigators were able to determine that the fire was started by an artificial tree in the living room, and there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 8:09 PM

