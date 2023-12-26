Christmas Eve hit-and-run on Highway 99 near Modesto leaves man dead

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities are looking for the driver who fatally struck a man on the side of Highway 99 near Modesto on Christmas Eve.

California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the southbound side of the freeway near Beckwith Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported collision. At the scene, first responders found a man lying on the shoulder.

Officers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this point in the investigation.

Whoever struck the man had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, CHP said.

Investigators believe a black 2006-2009 Toyota Rav4 struck the man. The vehicle will have noticeable front-end damage.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP.