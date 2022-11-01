Christmas classics Rudolph and Frosty are back! See the 2022 CBS holiday specials schedule

CBS releases holiday specials TV schedule featuring Rudolph, Frosty CBS releases holiday specials TV schedule featuring Rudolph, Frosty 00:23

SACRAMENTO – The most wonderful time of year is upon us.

In case you missed it, the 2022 CBS holiday special schedule has been released. Classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty The Snowman" will make their return to the airwaves – and new favorites will be premiering.

Find the full list here, but below are some highlights to mark on your calendar.

Thursday, Nov. 24

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS

(9:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/ 1:00 PM-4:00 PM, PT)

Friday, Nov. 25

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

(8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT)

FROSTY RETURNS

(8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

Saturday, Nov. 26

THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS

(9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

Tuesday, Nov. 29

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

Sunday, Dec. 4

FIT FOR CHRISTMAS

A new Christmas movie from writer and executive producer Anna White (a Davis native), starring Amanda Kloots from "The Talk." (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/ 8:00-10:00 PM, PT)

Sunday, Dec. 11

NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)