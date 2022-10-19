Watch CBS News
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle set to visit Sacramento in December for co-headlining tour

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Comedy legends Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are coming to Sacramento for a co-headlining show.

The comedians announced a winter seven-city West Coast run on Wednesday.

Sacramento has a date with Rock and Chappelle on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Golden 1 Center.

Fans should take note that no cellphones, cameras or any other recording devices will be allowed at the show. Organizers will be securing phones inside Yondr pouches that won't be unlocked until the show ends.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

CBS13 Staff
First published on October 19, 2022 / 10:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

