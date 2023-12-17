CHP: Woman driving over 100 mph dies in crash in Granite Bay

AUBURN - A Cameron Park woman seen driving at speeds over 100 mph died when she lost control and crashed in Granite Bay early Sunday morning, the CHP said.

At about 1:15 a.m., officers said the woman was driving a Honda Accord east on Douglas Boulevard near Seeno Avenue.

A sergeant with the Placer County Sheriff's Office was traveling west when the sergeant saw the woman driving at about 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, the CHP said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle due to the excessive speed and rolled over, the CHP said. The vehicle crashed into an electrical box and a cinder block wall.

The driver died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but officers said they believe it was not a mechanical failure and the driver is believed to have her seatbelt on.

It is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.