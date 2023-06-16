CHP: Woman dies after Placer County crash near Foresthill

PLACER COUNTY – A woman in her 70s has died after a crash near Foresthill early Friday afternoon, authorities say.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the area of Foresthill Road – near Gray Eagle Lane – to investigate a crash. Officers found a vehicle had gone off the road and struck a tree.

Only one person was in the car, the woman in her 70s.

She was taken to the hospital, but CHP says she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foresthill Road was closed for a time but is back open.

Exactly why the woman went off the road is under investigation.