CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.

Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.

The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass.

Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured.

We are starting to see some unusual vehicles passing eastbound through our area. If you want to make it to Burning Man...

Posted by CHP - Gold Run on Thursday, August 25, 2022

"Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.

The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 7:39 AM

