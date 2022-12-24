Watch CBS News
CHP South Sacramento arrests suspected serial rapist after 3 assaults near Highway 99

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division announced on Friday the arrest of a possible serial rapist.

Nabil Elomari, 24, was arrested at his home on Thursday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is being held on $400,000 bail and faces rape and kidnapping charges.

After a two-month investigation, the CHP said three women were assaulted within a two-and-a-half-mile radius near Highway 99 — two of them were in the same location and all three involved a male suspect of a similar description driving a car of a similar description.

Two of the women claimed they were assaulted and raped at knifepoint inside a vehicle, investigators said. The third alleged attack, an attempted rape, was stopped by CHP officers.

All three attacks have occurred since mid-October.

Investigators said a DNA sample connected Elomari to the crimes.

