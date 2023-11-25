CHP seeks more witnesses in Yuba County crash that hospitalized motorcyclist

YUBA COUNTY - The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed a motorcycle crash on Highway 70 in Yuba County on Saturday to contact them.

Officers said 68-year-old Carl Grimes of Yuba City is in the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle on Highway 70 near Saddleback Drive Saturday around 1 p.m.

Grimes was traveling north on Highway 70 when two motorcycles ahead of him crashed and went down in the center divide, according to the CHP.

The CHP said Grimes hit the brakes but lost control. He was thrown off the bike and suffered major injuries.

When officers got to the scene, several motorcycles and a sedan were stopped at the scene. But the CHP said those people, along with the two crashed motorcycles, took off while officers were making sure the scene was safe.

The CHP contacted two witnesses but is asking anyone who saw the crashes or left the scene to contact them at (530) 645-6200 or (530) 332-1200.