CHP: Search underway for driver who intentionally ran over man on Sacramento freeway

Driver sought after man ran over by car in Sacramento

Driver sought after man ran over by car in Sacramento

Driver sought after man ran over by car in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The search is underway for a driver accused of running over a passenger who exited their vehicle in Sacramento on Thursday.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the Northgate Boulevard exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 80.

A man exited the vehicle while it was on the ramp, and moments later, the driver intentionally ran the man over, dragging him under the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento division said.

That man has since been hospitalized in critical condition.

There was no description available on the suspect or motive, but the CHP said investigators believed the driver was a woman.

No further details were released at this time.