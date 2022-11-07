Watch CBS News
CHP: Person trying to cross street in West Modesto killed in hit-and-run

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck.

Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck.

No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available. 

