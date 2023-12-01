CHP officers help escort massive new windmill parts from Stockton to Solano County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Are you a big fan of windmills?

Earlier this week, California Highway Patrol said they had to help direct traffic as some new windmill parts were shipped from Stockton to Solano County.

The big challenge: Each windmill blade being about 245 feet long, officials said.

A specialized trailer with a rear set of wheels that can be remotely steered was needed to help the blades navigate traffic.

Have you seen some unusual things being towed on I-680? Our Commercial Operations Unit is helping move new windmills... Posted by CHP - Contra Costa on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

CHP officers with the Commercial Operations Unit often help coordinate and escort extra-large loads.

It's unclear exactly where the new windmills were headed in Solano County. The border of Contra Costa and San Joaquin County has one of the most iconic wind farms in California, though, in the Altamont Pass wind farm.