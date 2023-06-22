CHP officer stopped a mom from killing her child. He's among 10 given Medal of Valor.

CHP officer awarded Medal of Valor for governor for saving child in 2021

MARYSVILLE — California Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded the Medal of Valor to 10 California Highway Patrol officers, including one who saved a 4-year-old boy from being drowned by his own mother in Marysville in December 2021, the CHP announced in a news release Wednesday.

Officer Kenneth Weckman was recognized for his "bravery and composure" during what turned into a violent attack on the evening of December 6, 2021.

Taylor Delaine Green, of the Dobbins area northeast of Marysville and near New Bullards Bar Reservoir, tried to drown her child in a canal near Woodruff Lane and Armstrong Road, authorities said.

Officer Weckman was investigating a report of a Dodge Caravan blocking Woodruff Lane when he heard screaming nearby. He spotted Green in the water with the child. Weckman approached Green and was able to wrestle the child away. Green began fighting with the officer and tried pulling all three underwater, the CHP said at the time of the incident.

More law enforcement officials arrived and the boy, who was uninjured, was safely removed from the water and Green was arrested.

Other CHP officers who received the Medal of Valor include: