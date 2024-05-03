Watch CBS News
CHP motorcycle officer hospitalized after hit by driver suspected of running red light in Auburn

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

AUBURN -- A California Highway Patrol officer is in the hospital after officers say they believe he was hit by a driver who ran a red light in Auburn Friday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the CHP officer was on patrol traveling northbound on Highway 49 on his motorcycle and was approaching Shale Ridge Road. 

Officers said another driver was traveling south on Highway 49 and they believe the driver ran a red light to eastbound Shale Ridge Road before crashing into the officer.

The officer was ejected from his motorcycle and suffered major injuries, officers said. He was taken to the hospital. 

Caltrans said Highway 49 is closed between Bell Road and Dry Creek Road. It's unknown when it will reopen. 

First published on May 3, 2024 / 8:40 AM PDT

