CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase



LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street.

The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his Harley Davidson and landed in the roadway. Emergency crews brought him to San Joaquin General Hospital, where he died. The driver of the pickup, a 21-year-old Lodi man, was not hurt.

CHP officers had attempted to stop the motorcyclist for speeding on westbound State Route 12, just west of Lodi. When he didn't stop, officers gave chase. The crash happened roughly five minutes after the pursuit started.

The motorcyclist's name has yet to be released pending notification of family, although officials did describe him as a 31-year-old from Stockton.

Investigators say it's unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.