CHP kicks off Thanksgiving maximum enforcement period to keep roadways safe

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol will begin ramping up patrols Wednesday night to keep roadways safe this Thanksgiving.

The CHP kicks off its annual maximum enforcement period at 6:01 p.m. and it will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 26.

It's an effort to reduce the number of crashes, drunk drivers, and deaths that could impact the roadways during what is one of the year's major travel periods.

Officers will be looking for unsafe driving behaviors, including impaired or distracted driving, speeding and reckless driving, and people not wearing seat belts. 

During the 2022 Thanksgiving four-day maximum enforcement period, 37 people died in crashes in the CHP's jurisdiction, the agency said.

More than 8,600 citations for speeding and seatbelt violations were issued during that time, and more than 1,016 people were arrested for drunk driving.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 5:31 PM PST

