CHP: Isleton road rage shooting suspect believed to be linked to other recent incidents

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An arrest has been made in an alleged case of road rage that led to a shooting near the Isleton Bridge – and investigators believe the suspect could be linked to other incidents.

California Highway Patrol says the incident happened late on the night of Aug. 10.

Officers responded to the scene along Highway 160 near the Isleton Bridge and found that a 25-year-old Antioch resident had been shot.

The vehicle investigators say Allen used. CHP

Road rage was suspected to have been behind the shooting.

Investigators were later able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old West Sacramento resident Timothy Lee Allen. He was served a search warrant and authorities say a gun and several hundred rounds of ammunition was seized – and spent ammunition was also allegedly found in Allen's car.

Allen has been arrested and was booked into Sacramento County Jail on charges including attempted murder.

CHP says they suspect Allen was also involved in other road rage shooting incidents recently. A photo of Allen's car has been released.

Anyone who believes they were possibly a victim is urged to contact CHP's tip line at (916) 731-6580.