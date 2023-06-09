CHP: Driver nods off, crashes on I-80 near Raley Boulevard offramp

SACRAMENTO - Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were blocked in north Sacramento Friday due to a rollover crash.

According to CHP, at around 12:48 p.m., a vehicle carrying four people was headed westbound in the far-right lane of the freeway. The vehicle was approaching the Raley Boulevard exit when the driver began to nod off. When they woke up, for unknown reasons, the driver swerved left across all four lanes of traffic and crashed into the center median, the CHP says.

As a result of the crash, the vehicle rolled and ejected the driver.

ALL CLEAR https://t.co/Cz0GYFPRzq — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 9, 2023

The driver suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital. One passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the remaining two were unharmed, the CHP says.

At 2:09 p.m., Caltrans announced that the freeway was all clear.