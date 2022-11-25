CHP: Driver caught driving Lamborghini 152 mph in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - A Lamborghini driver is facing stiff penalties after they were clocked going 152 mph on a public California road, the CHP says.

According to a Facebook post from CHP in Buellton in Santa Barbara County, on November 20, CHP Ofc. Asmussen caught the driver going 152 mph in a 55 mph zone -- 97 mph over the speed limit.

The CHP wrote: "SLOW DOWN!!! 154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit...We know how tempting it can be to 'open it up' when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!"

A photo of the officer's ticket shows the driver of the Aventador was cited for reckless driving, which, in California is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of $1,000.

The Aventador's fastest recorded speed is 220 mph, according to Sport Auto magazine.

SLOW DOWN!!! 154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit. Today officer Asmussen encountered a vehicle for driving... Posted by CHP - Buellton on Sunday, November 20, 2022