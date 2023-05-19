CHP revving up crackdown on illegal street racing and sideshows

SACRAMENTO – The state is revving up its crackdown on illegal street racing and sideshows.

The California Highway Patrol just launched a new campaign to warn people to think twice before driving dangerously.

It is a danger that hits too close to Heather Dubinetskiy's heart.

"It was a very hard season for our family. It was very tough to hear those words, 'Your son may never wake up. Your son could be brain dead,'" she said.

Someone ran over her son, Austin, during a Natomas sideshow nearly three years ago.

"As a mother, that's the worst feeling you can go through," Dubinetskiy said.

Her son's road to recovery was long, but scenes like the 2020 incident continue to hit the repeat button.

"They just get bigger and bigger and my question is like, 'Why is no one stopping them?'" John Harris said.

Law enforcement agencies are accelerating their efforts to curb the dangerous trend.

"This problem has affected every community in the state of California," said CHP Deputy Commissioner Troy Lukkes during a news conference Thursday.

CHP launched the campaign "Thrills that Kill" against illegal street racing and sideshows.

"It's definitely a dangerous activity. A lot of youth don't know how dangerous it can be," Claudio Jule said.

Are these crackdowns working?

According to CHP, it responded to more than 7,300 incidents with nearly 123,000 participants in 2021.

In 2022, the state says incidents decreased by approximately 50 percent.

The campaign will feature displays around the state, including the central San Joaquin Valley, reminding drivers about the risks.

Dubinetskiy applauds the move.

"It's not a joke. You're playing with your life," she said.