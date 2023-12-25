CHP cracking down on people driving under the influence this holiday season

CHP urging drivers not to drive under the influence during holidays; increase enforcement

CHP urging drivers not to drive under the influence during holidays; increase enforcement

CHP urging drivers not to drive under the influence during holidays; increase enforcement

SACRAMENTO - While we see near-historic numbers this holiday with more people traveling post-pandemic, it means an increased risk of dangers out on the roadway.

Law enforcement agencies are increasing the number of officers out patrolling. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) started its maximum enforcement for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 22 and will continue through late Monday evening.

"Nobody should have to stand in wet grass and look at the name of somebody they love made of marble because somebody made an irresponsible choice to drive impaired," said senior services victim specialist for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Rhonda Campbell.

Every Christmas, Campbell goes by the gravestone of her 12-year-old sister who was killed in 1981 by a drunk driver.

"She was killed by a four-time repeat offender. He was driving on a suspended license," said Campbell. "When it happens around the holidays and you have that empty seat at your table, it's something you have to face year after year again."

Between holiday parties and the holiday blues, statistics show impaired driving crashes increase by 30% this time of year in the U.S.

That is why CHP is cracking down on drivers who get behind the wheel under the influence. Officers arrested nearly 650 drivers on suspicion of DUI during last holiday's maximum enforcement period.

Almost 350 drivers were arrested in 2021 during a shorter enforcement time.

"It is so easy to get a ride these days," said Campbell. "There's really no excuse for drinking and driving."

Campbell is turning her heartache into hope by becoming an advocate with MADD. She educates the community on how alcohol, illegal drugs, marijuana and legally-prescribed drugs can all impair driving.

During maximum enforcement, CHP is also looking for drivers who are speeding.

"If you see something on the road that doesn't look right, call it in," Campbell said. "It could lead to somebody getting taken off the road before they take a life."

CHP will have another maximum enforcement next weekend for New Year's Eve.