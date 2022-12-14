Yuba-Sutter CHP Commander Julie Harding found shot dead in Tennessee home

YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway into the shooting death of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding in Tennessee.

The CHP said that Harding was on leave when she was found dead from a gunshot wound in her recently purchased Clay County, Tennessee home on Saturday, December 10. It is unclear if this was a self-inflicted gunshot wound or a possible homicide.

KPIX, a CBS affiliate in the San Franciso Bay Area, confirmed Michael Harding, Julie Harding's husband, went missing in nearby Cumberland County, Kentucky back in September. He was later found dead from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Murfreesboro Police Department, which is located south of Clay County in Rutherford County, sent CBS Sacramento two incident reports pertaining to Julie Harding. The reports are for criminal trespassing and stalking.

A spokesperson for Murfreesboro police said the department obtained a warrant for her arrest and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office served the warrant and took her into custody. CBS Sacramento is working to obtain more information related to the arrest.

Clay and Rutherford counties are located just east of Nashville.

Sgt. Jeremy Weyland of the CHP's Valley Division said Julie Harding had been on the force since 1999 and was a commander since 2018.

This is a developing story.