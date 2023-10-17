CHP: California woman rescued after SUV drove into San Joaquin River dies

Woman who was rescued after SUV went into San Joaquin River dies

TRACY - A woman who was badly injured after her vehicle crashed and went into the San Joaquin River last week has died, the CHP says.

The 46-year-old Patterson woman, whose name hasn't been released, was in the intensive care unit after crashing. A good Samaritan who went in after her and her daughter also died. His body was found the next day. The San Joaquin County coroner's office identified the good Samaritan as 41-year-old Manteca resident Eddie Gerardo Cervantes Lora.

The woman and her daughter, 5, were heading northbound on Airport Way over a bridge on Tuesday when, for unknown reasons, their SUV drove off the road into the embankment, crashed into a tree and then the water.

Two people who saw the two standing on top of the sinking SUV jumped into the river to help -- one brought the child to shore safely, and then Cervantes Lora attempted to rescue the woman. But before she could be rescued, the woman went under the water, and a short time later, washed up on shore alive but badly injured.

The mother was being treated at San Joaquin General Hospital.