CHP: Alcohol suspected to be factor in crash that killed Grass Valley man Friday

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

GRASS VALLEY - Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a crash that killed a 61-year-old Grass Valley man Friday evening, the CHP said. 

Minutes before 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash on Highway 49, just north of McKnight Way, in Grass Valley. Traffic was slow in the area as officers cleared a different crash on Highway 49 near Smith Road. 

Investigators said a semi-truck was slowing in the second lane on Highway 49 when the Grass Valley man driving a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek crashed into the rear of the truck.

The CHP said the Crosstrek driver was not wearing a seat belt and he was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. 

The 61-year-old man underwent surgery at Sutter Roseville Medical Center but died just after midnight, the CHP said. 

The semi-truck driver was not injured or arrested. The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities have not released the identification of the man who died.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 2:51 PM PST

