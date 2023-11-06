CHP: 2 people riding motorcycle killed in Modesto crash after running red light

MODESTO – A motorcycle crash left two people dead in Modesto over the weekend, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a motorcycle with two people riding on it ran a red light at the Highway 108 and S. Washington Street intersection.

The motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle that was starting to cross – ejecting both riders, officers say.

Several people stopped and started first aid until medics arrived.

Both riders – identified as 48-year-old Justin Brasiel and 45-year-old Nikole Brasiel, both Modesto residents – were transported to the hospital. CHP says both later died from their injuries.

The riders were both wearing helmets, investigators say, but alcohol is still being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.