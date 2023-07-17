CHP: 15-year-old Citrus Heights girl killed in Granite Bay crash

GRANITE BAY – A 15-year-old Citrus Heights girl was killed when officers say the vehicle she was in ran a red light and was broadsided by another vehicle in Granite Bay over the weekend.

The crash happened a little after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Barton Road.

California Highway Patrol says a Jeep with three teens inside ran a red light and was broadsided by an SUV. This caused the Jeep to flip over – partially ejecting the 15-year-old girl, who was riding in the back seat.

All three teens in the Jeep were rushed to the hospital, but CHP says the 15-year-old later died from her injuries. The other two teens in the Jeep, both Roseville residents, suffered minor injuries.

The SUV driver who struck the Jeep, a 17-year-old boy from Granite Bay, was not hurt.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the 15-year-old girl who died.

CHP is still investigating the crash.