CHP: 1 person hospitalized, 1 in custody after wrong-way crash on Highway 160 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A wrong-way driver has been taken into custody after a crash on Highway 160 into Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on the bridge over the American River.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol said a driver in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen started going in the wrong direction. They then slammed head-on into a smaller truck.

One other vehicle, a car that was behind the smaller truck, was also involved in the crash.

Officers said one person has been taken to the hospital.

The wrong-way driver was taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

Traffic heading into Downtown Sacramento on Highway 160 was impacted through Wednesday morning.