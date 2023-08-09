CHP: 1 person hospitalized, 1 in custody after wrong-way crash on Highway 160 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A wrong-way driver has been taken into custody after a crash on Highway 160 into Sacramento early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on the bridge over the American River.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol said a driver in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen started going in the wrong direction. They then slammed head-on into a smaller truck.
One other vehicle, a car that was behind the smaller truck, was also involved in the crash.
Officers said one person has been taken to the hospital.
The wrong-way driver was taken into custody. Their name has not been released.
Traffic heading into Downtown Sacramento on Highway 160 was impacted through Wednesday morning.
