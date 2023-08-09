Watch CBS News
CHP: 1 person hospitalized, 1 in custody after wrong-way crash on Highway 160 in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Wrong-way crash on Highway 160 clogs morning commute traffic in Sacramento
Wrong-way crash on Highway 160 clogs morning commute traffic in Sacramento 00:54

SACRAMENTO – A wrong-way driver has been taken into custody after a crash on Highway 160 into Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on the bridge over the American River.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol said a driver in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen started going in the wrong direction. They then slammed head-on into a smaller truck.

One other vehicle, a car that was behind the smaller truck, was also involved in the crash.

Officers said one person has been taken to the hospital.

The wrong-way driver was taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

Traffic heading into Downtown Sacramento on Highway 160 was impacted through Wednesday morning. 

First published on August 9, 2023 / 7:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

