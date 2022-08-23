Watch CBS News
"Chipotlanes" featuring drive-thru pickup lanes to open in Sacramento, Roseville

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Several Central Valley cities will be getting Chipotle's new "Chipotlane" drive-thru pickup lanes, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

The fast-casual chain recently opened up Chipotlanes in Novato and Eureka.

Chipotlane's drive-thrus don't work like usual fast-food drive-thrus, however. Instead of ordering and then paying at the window, the lane is for people who have already pre-paid orders online.

A Chipotle representative confirmed that Chipotlanes will be opening in Roseville at 1980 Blue Oaks Boulevard and Sacramento location at 3302 Arden Way. Ceres, Patterson and Watsonville will also be getting new locations with Chipotlanes.

All the new Chipotlane locations are scheduled to be open by fall or early winter, the company says. 

August 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

