Chinese community located on Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta maintains its charm

This Sacramento-area Chinese community has stood the test of time

This Sacramento-area Chinese community has stood the test of tim

This Sacramento-area Chinese community has stood the test of tim

LOCKE -- The historic town of Locke, an unincorporated community on the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, has stood the test of time.

Through the years, this Chinese delta community has maintained its charm and wonder.

Stepping into this picturesque place can feel like going back in time.

The town of wood-frame structures built more than a century ago, sits on 14 acres tucked away along the Sacramento Delta.

"People need to know how significant this place is," said Stuard Walthall.

Walthall lives in town and is also the chairman of the Locke Foundation.

Locke in the 20s and 30s was a thriving community. It had about 600 people living here, and it would swell to over a thousand during harvest.

Founded in 1915, Locke was built by the Chinese and for the Chinese after a fire destroyed their community in neighboring Walnut Grove.

Many of the town's residents helped build the transcontinental railroad and went on to build the levees along the delta, turning swamps into farmland.

"This place represents the immigrant experience not just Chinese, but its legacy is symbolic of what the Chinese had to endure," Walthall said.

Locke mainly served the agriculture workforce and became a safe haven for a community that often faced discrimination.

"Under the Chinese Exclusion Act, they cannot own land, so they had to lease the ground from George Locke. In fact, that was one of the reasons why the town was called Locke, after the landowner," said Clarence Chu.

Chu is from Hong Kong. He first arrived in Locke in the 1970s, finding the town peculiar yet endearing.

"It looks more like a western town. But when I started talking to the residents here, that's what captured my heart," Chu said.

In 1977, Chu's family bought the town, then in the early 2000s, they sold it to the sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency.

But during its heyday, the bustling town of Locke had a boarding house, a post office, a church, a theater and a Chinese school.

"They also came here to learn a little of their history and their culture. It was important to the parents to have their kids educated in Chinese," Walthall said.

During prohibition, brothels, casinos and opium dens brought in people of all backgrounds.

At the end of World War II discriminatory laws were lifted, allowing Chinese families to move out and seek better opportunities.

Today there are about 70 residents in Locke.

Chu, who owns several properties in town, said if you plan to visit, take your time on the road.

"Next time if you drive slower and you make a turn on Locke Road to come visit us, especially the historic Main Street, you'll give yourself a big surprise," Chu said.

On Saturday, Locke is having its annual Asian Pacific Spring Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can catch all of the festivities on the town's Main Street.