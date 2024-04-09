Child stabbed by neighbor at Rancho Cordova apartment complex, authorities say

RANCHO CORDOVA — Authorities are working to arrest a suspect accused of stabbing their 7-year-old neighbor at a Rancho Cordova apartment complex on Tuesday night.

It happened at around 7:15 p.m. at The Redwoods apartment complex along La Loma Drive.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the child, a girl, is expected to survive.

Investigators have set up containment on the suspect's apartment and evacuated the surrounding units.

CBS13 has a crew at the scene. Check back here for updates.